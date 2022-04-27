Here's How To Get Your Free $150 Gas Card In Chicago Today

Did someone say FREE GAS?

Chicago residents that are 18 years or older with a valid city sticker and an income that is 140% below the state's median income can enter into a lottery to receive a $150 gas card as apart of a program put into place by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

According to Marca, residents can apply through the city council website and there is a one card per household limit. Aside from the 50,000 $150 gas cards that will be distributed, the city also plans to give out 100,000 preloaded $50 cards for public transit.

Residents that meet the requirements and fill out an application will be entered into a lottery and will be chosen at random.

Marca noted that this proposal did not initially pass as many residents think that the money could be used towards other efforts such as homelessness and combating crime. Lightfoot said in a statement that this is just one of the many options that will be available for residents who are struggling financially.

"My administration has been working through a variety of options to see how we can provide the greatest relief to as many residents as we can."

Applications for the gas cards are officially open.