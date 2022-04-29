Texas Bar Offering Free Rides Home To Combat Drunk Driving

By Dani Medina

April 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A bar in Texas is offering its patrons free rides home to help combat drunk driving.

Burleson Yard Beer Garden in San Antonio announced its new initiative on Instagram on Thursday (April 28).

"We at Burly are committed to getting you and yours home safely! In the event that you drove and had a few too many we will cover your ride home, no questions asked," the bar said alongside a graphic that suggested alternate ways to get home just in case you've had a couple beers too many.

The bar located in San Antonio's Hays District will order you a taxi, Lyft or Uber to avoid a drunk driving situation, according to MySanAntonio. "Burleson Yard Beer Garden will gladly pay for your ride home here in the city. Just let a staff member know," the bar's flyer said.

According to MySanAntonio, 1,000 people in Texas were killed in drunk driving incidents last year, citing data from the Texas Department of Transportation. Three-thousand people were seriously injured. Furthermore, every eight hours and 31 minutes, a Texan dies in an alcohol-related crash.

Burleson Yard Beer Garden is located at 430 Austin Street in San Antonio.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.