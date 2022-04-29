Texas Bar Offering Free Rides Home To Combat Drunk Driving

A bar in Texas is offering its patrons free rides home to help combat drunk driving.

Burleson Yard Beer Garden in San Antonio announced its new initiative on Instagram on Thursday (April 28).

"We at Burly are committed to getting you and yours home safely! In the event that you drove and had a few too many we will cover your ride home, no questions asked," the bar said alongside a graphic that suggested alternate ways to get home just in case you've had a couple beers too many.

The bar located in San Antonio's Hays District will order you a taxi, Lyft or Uber to avoid a drunk driving situation, according to MySanAntonio. "Burleson Yard Beer Garden will gladly pay for your ride home here in the city. Just let a staff member know," the bar's flyer said.