Texas Woman Bitten By Snake Left With 'World's Most Painful Disorder'

By Ginny Reese

April 29, 2022

One Texas woman who was bitten by a snake now has "the world's most painful disorder," reported NDTV. Rachel Myrick was bitten by an eight-inch copperhead back in 2017. The snake bit her twice on the toes as she was walking into the LongHorn Steakhouse in Spotsylvania County.

The bites caused Myrick excruciating pain. She was treated with anti-venom at a local hospital as her foot and ankle began swelling.

But after the snake bite either the bite itself, the anti-venom, or a combination of the two caused her to suffer from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). CRPS is a condition that causes extreme pain is a person is even lightly touched.

Myrick explained, "You feel like your skin is sunburned, then you take sand or shards of glass, depending on how bad my moment is, and you just rub it into the top. I'm in the worst pain of my entire life, times 10."

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, symptoms of CRPS also include skin color changes, changes in temperature, and swelling in the arm or leg of the injury site.

Unfortunately, CRPS is difficult to treat because of the varied symptoms changing over time.

