This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State

Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.

Since there are so many joints offering waffles, where can you find the best one in all of Florida? According to Eat This, Not That! the best waffles in the Sunshine State are at...

The Blue Fish!

This is what writers said about the Jacksonville spot:

"You can only find the best waffle in Florida on the weekends at The Blue Fish brunch as part of the Blue Fish Breakfast. The waffle is double dipped in French toast batter, then deep-fried to crispy perfection. Be sure to ask for the syrup on the side so you can take leftovers home without it getting soggy!"