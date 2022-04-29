This Is The Best Food Truck In Atlanta

For those who do not want to sit inside of a restaurant on a nice day, there are food trucks. Ordering from a food truck allows for quicker service and a flexible setting. Atlanta has an abundance of these on-the-go eateries. Some line the city streets, and others are located just outside of popular tourist attractions.

According to a list compiled by Atlanta Eats, the best food truck in the city is Bankhead Seafood. Bankhead Seafood has been serving Atlanta residents and tourists for over 50 years, and are known for their shrimp Po Boy. They are also famous for their $8 special which includes a "fish and two pups."

Here is what Atlanta Eats had to say about the best food truck in Atlanta:

"An iconic staple in Atlanta, Bankhead Seafood was family-owned and operated for more than 50 years. They recently shuttered their doors in 2018 and were immediately scooped up for purchase by Killer Mike and T.I. to save this Atlanta favorite. Their brick and mortar location is still being renovated but you can find their food truck all over town, including regularly posted up at Triton Yards and Greenbrier Mall! "

