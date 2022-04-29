This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Illinois

You wouldn't expect temperatures in Illinois to be able to get this high. For a state that was slammed by the polar vortex in 2019, a large accumulation of snow is expected, but what about the Summer heat? Astoria, Illinois received 36 inches of snow in a 24-hour period in 1900, and Aurora experienced nearly 17 inches of rainfall in one day in 1996. The range between the hottest and coldest temperatures in the state are quite a jump.

Stacker compiled a list of the most extreme temperatures ever recorded in each state and the most extreme temperatures recorded in Illinois were 117 degrees Fahrenheit and -38 degrees Fahrenheit. The highest temperature was recorded in East St. Louis in 1954, and the lowest in Mount Carroll in 2019.

Here is what Stacker said about the highest and lowest temperatures in Illinois:

"East St. Louis recorded the state's most sweltering temperature on July 14, 1954. While the residents of East St. Louis first woke up to stifling 100-degree heat; by late afternoon, the temperature soared to 117 degrees. Residents in St. Louis recalled July 14, 1954, as the day '"they were just cooked.'"

