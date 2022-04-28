This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Ohio

Ohio has seen its fair share of extreme weather throughout the years. Aside from steadily cold Winters and mildly warm Summers, there are a few outliers that have shook the state. With 10 inches of rain recorded in a 24-hour period in Sidney, and 30 inches of snow throughout Warren County; this state has endured some of the craziest weather in the Midwest.

According to a list of the most extreme temperatures in each state put together by Stacker, the most extreme temperatures in Ohio were 113 degrees and -39 degrees. The highest temperature was recorded in Gallipolis in 1934 and the lowest in Milligan in 1899.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the most extreme temperatures in Ohio:

"During the statewide 1934 heat wave, residents of Gallipolis, a village in Ohio, bore the brunt of the highest temperature ever recorded in the state. Residents left their furnace-like houses in the hopes of finding a shady spot to cool off, while many slept on their rooftops, porches, or lawns. The oppressive heat made the death toll climb to 160 from July 20–26. An extreme heat wave during July 2019 made the mercury levels increase to 112 degrees in northern Ohio."

For more information visit Stacker.com.