This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is known for being one of the colder states in the Midwest, but this is another level. Aside from extreme temperatures, Wisconsinites also experience extreme weather on occasion. Large amounts of snow and rain have been known to sporadically dump on the state and make it difficult for locals to get around. In 1946 it rained 11 inches in 24 hours in Mellen. It also snowed 26 inches in one day in Neillsville in 1904.

According to a list compiled by Stacker that detailed the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in every state, the highest temperature ever recorded in Wisconsin was 114 degrees Fahrenheit and the lowest was -55 degrees. The highest temperature was recorded in the Wisconsin Dells in 1936 and the lowest in Couderay in 1996.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the most extreme temperatures in Wisconsin:

"From Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 1996, Arctic temperatures swept across the Upper Mississippi River Valley. Wisconsin experienced its coldest and most hostile weather in Couderay Feb. 4. Situated in Sawyer County, the small and nondescript village was the victim of a frigid air mass that settled into the region and resulted in the record low temperature in Wisconsin."

