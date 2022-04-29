You Won't Believe How Many Hours Some Texans Lose While Driving Each Year

Driving through rush hour traffic each day can be draining and discouraging. Some people lost upwards of 80 hours every single year just by driving.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the top cities where people lose the most time driving each year. The website says, "Time lost to traffic congestion can be measured by comparing the added time it takes to travel a distance during peak driving times to “free flow” drive times when there is little or no congestion, which typically occurs at night."

According to the list, a few Texas cities are among those who lose the most time driving each year.

Houston, Austin, and McAllen all tied for 16th place. Each of these cities lose about 46 hours per year from driving. Houston's average commute time is around 27.7 minutes, Austin's is 24.5 minutes, and McAllen's is 19.5 minutes.

According to the list, here are the top US cities that lose the most time driving each year:

New York, NY

Los Angelos, CA

Miami, FL

Baton Rouge, LA

San Francisco, CA

Chicago, IL

Honolulu, HI

Riverside, CA

Seattle, WA

Philadelphia, PA

Cape Coral- Fort Myers, FL

Tampa, FL

New Orleans, LA

Washington, D.C.

Atlanta, GA

Charleston, SC

McAllen, TX

Boise, ID

Bakersfield, CA

Sacramento, CA

Portland, OR

Las Vegas, NV

Austin, TX

Fresno, CA

San Diego, CA

Houston, TX

Click here to check out the full study.