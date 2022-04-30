Lizzo Says She 'Almost Risked' Her Life For This TikTok

Lizzo posted a new video to TikTok yesterday (April 29), that she says she "almost risked" her life for!

The singer is seen in a bikini dancing along to her new single "About Damn Time" on top of quicksand. "Quicksand almost got me!" reads the text on her video. As Lizzo dances, you can see her feet sinking into the sand - but she's quickly able to pick her feet back up. It seems that things might've gotten more complicated off-camera however, as she wrote in her caption "Almost risked my life for this TikTok lmaoooo."

Watch the TikTok below.