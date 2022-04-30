Lizzo Says She 'Almost Risked' Her Life For This TikTok
By Yashira C.
April 30, 2022
Lizzo posted a new video to TikTok yesterday (April 29), that she says she "almost risked" her life for!
The singer is seen in a bikini dancing along to her new single "About Damn Time" on top of quicksand. "Quicksand almost got me!" reads the text on her video. As Lizzo dances, you can see her feet sinking into the sand - but she's quickly able to pick her feet back up. It seems that things might've gotten more complicated off-camera however, as she wrote in her caption "Almost risked my life for this TikTok lmaoooo."
Watch the TikTok below.
Fans humorously expressed their concern in the comments:
Alright now do your thing just don't fall in the quicksand
I watched this in panic mode thinking the knowledge I accrued about quicksand as a child was suddenly gonna matter
GIRL BE SAFE I GOT STUCK IN IT FOR HALF AN HOUR ONCE
Lizzo celebrated her 34th birthday last week on Wednesday (April 27). She posted a birthday photoshoot that included her emerging out of a cake while (almost) baring it all. The "Good as Hell" singer has a new album on the way titled Special out on July 15. She will also be heading out on her first tour in three years starting this fall, "The Special Tour."