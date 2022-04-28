Lizzo Celebrates 34th Birthday By Popping Out Of Her Own Cake
By Sarah Tate
April 28, 2022
Lizzo channeled both her sweet and sexy sides to celebrate her birthday by popping out of a cake.
On Wednesday (April 27), the "Truth Hurts" singer shared some sugary sweet snaps on Instagram to ring in her 34th birthday. Wearing hot pink makeup and elbow-length gloves, as well as a bubblegum pink wig and plenty of diamond jewelry, Lizzo emerged from a birthday cake decorated in flowers, glitter and candles to (almost) bare it all, donning a mesh pink top and thong, per People.
"I don't need no cards.. I don't need no gifts... just world peace... and for people to be kinder to themselves....." she captioned the pics, before adding a plug for her newest single. "(AND FOR EVERYONE TO STREAM 'ABOUT DAMN TIME' AT LEAST TWICE)."
She continued, "Here's to another incredible year! Taurus season has officially begun."
Lizzo has had a busy week, starting with a surprise appearance at Coachella to perform a One Direction classic with Harry Styles. She even shared a video of a moment backstage where she was moved to tears by one of his songs.
The Cuz I Love You musician is also getting ready to release her new album Special, out July 15, while preparing to hit the road for her first tour in three years. "The Special Tour" kicks off in September and features Latto of "Big Energy" fame.