Lizzo Celebrates 34th Birthday By Popping Out Of Her Own Cake

Lizzo channeled both her sweet and sexy sides to celebrate her birthday by popping out of a cake.

On Wednesday (April 27), the "Truth Hurts" singer shared some sugary sweet snaps on Instagram to ring in her 34th birthday. Wearing hot pink makeup and elbow-length gloves, as well as a bubblegum pink wig and plenty of diamond jewelry, Lizzo emerged from a birthday cake decorated in flowers, glitter and candles to (almost) bare it all, donning a mesh pink top and thong, per People.

"I don't need no cards.. I don't need no gifts... just world peace... and for people to be kinder to themselves....." she captioned the pics, before adding a plug for her newest single. "(AND FOR EVERYONE TO STREAM 'ABOUT DAMN TIME' AT LEAST TWICE)."

She continued, "Here's to another incredible year! Taurus season has officially begun."