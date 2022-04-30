The Judds' Naomi Judd Dies At 76

Naomi Judd, one half of Grammy-winning country music duo The Judds, has died. She was 76.

Judd's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, announced her death on Saturday in a statement to The Associated Press.

Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

The Judds were slated to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (May 1). The mother-daughter duo also recently announced "The Final Tour" with dates across the U.S. this fall.

Earlier this month, The Judds reunited on stage for their first TV performance in over 20 years at the 2022 CMT Awards to perform "Love Can Build A Bridge."

The Judds released six studio albums until calling it quits in 1991 when Naomi Judd was diagnosed with Hepatitis C. Some of the duo's hits include "Mama He's Crazy" and "Why Not Me."