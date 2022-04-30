Tributes Pour In As Country World Mourns Loss Of Naomi Judd

By Dani Medina

April 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The country music world lost an icon Saturday with the death of Naomi Judd, one half of the mother-daughter duo, The Judds.

She was 76.

Judd's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd announced her death on Saturday (April 30) in a statement to The Associated Press.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

The news of Judd's death sparked tributes across the music scene. Here are some of the most heartfelt words and memories shared about Naomi Judd.

The Judds
