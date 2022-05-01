Brothers Osborne Pay Tribute To Naomi Judd With 'Why Not Me' Cover

Brothers Osborne took Stagecoach festival's Mane Stage on Saturday (April 30) where they dedicated time in their set to honor the late Naomi Judd.

The brothers performed The Judds' 1984 hit “Why Not Me” in tribute to the country legend who was one half of Grammy-winning mother-daughter duo The Judds. The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (May 1). They had also recently announced "The Final Tour" with dates across the U.S. this fall. Naomi Judd's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, announced her death on Saturday in a statement to The Associated Press: "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Watch a clip of the performance posted by a fan on Twitter below: