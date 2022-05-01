Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Sunday (May 1) to announce the launch of her new mental health campaign, "Your Words Matter."

The campaign aims to “educate on the power of your words when talking about mental health” and is a partnership between Gomez’s makeup company Rare Beauty and Mental Health First Aid, per Billboard. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer wrote in the caption of her post, "Join @RareBeauty for Mental Health Awareness Month as we share resources and bring awareness to the power of your words all month long on IG and RareBeauty.com/RareImpact. Together we can break the stigma.”

Gomez also shared a screenshot from her notes app with a detailed message about how words can affect mental health:

“Words can be a barrier to people seeking help and increase the stigma associated with mental health. Many of these words have been normalized and accepted for far too long, but it’s time we bring awareness to the words we use… because they matter. Even in my own TikTok video, I now realize that my words matter and can have a powerful impact. Just like all of you, I’m learning every day. We may slip up, and that’s okay, what’s important is that we try to do better and give ourselves compassion.”

Rare Beauty shared an infographic highlighting ways people can change their language when speaking about mental health. Some examples include saying “a person who has bipolar disorder" instead of “a bipolar person" and saying “a person who died by suicide" instead of “someone who committed suicide."

See Gomez's post below.