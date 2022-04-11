Selena Gomez Hits Back At Body Shamers: 'I Am Perfect The Way I Am'

Selena Gomez is not here for anyone who has a problem with her body.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer is tired of people criticizing her appearance, and she recently took to her TikTok Stories to voice her frustrations, per E! News.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b---- about it anyway: 'You're too small.' 'You're too big.' 'That doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

Gomez has opened up in the past about how she would receive body shaming comments while dealing with health issues surrounding her lupus diagnosis. To make her point even more clear, she had another message for the haters in her Story.

"B----, I am perfect the way I am," she said, adding, "Moral of the story? Bye."

The Rare Beauty founder didn't dwell too much on the negativity as she posted another video to her TikTok on Sunday (April 10) night showing her joyfully dancing to Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran's new collaboration "Bam Bam."

"Love my girl Camilla," she captioned the video, which can be seen below.