1 Arizona City Among The Best For Naked Gardening

Do you enjoy gardening in nothing but your birthday suit? I'm not judging... and apparently you aren't alone.

World Naked Gardening Day is May 7th and Lawn Starter compiled a list of the best cities for naked gardening. The website states, "We compared 100 of the biggest U.S. cities based on nudist population size, legality of public nudity and toplessness, and gardener-friendliness. We also looked at weather conditions and safety."

According to the study, one Arizona city is among the best. Tucson came in at number 26 on the list, followed by Mesa at number 29, and Phoenix at number 31.

According to Lawn Starter, here are the top 20 cities in the US for naked gardening:

Austin, TX Orlando, FL Atlanta, GA Baton Rouge, LA Tampa, FL Miami, FL Philadelphia, PA Raleigh, NC Seattle, WA Durham, NC Sacramento, CA Winston-Salem, NC Los Angelos, CA San Francisco, CA New York, NY Dallas, TX Greensboro, NC Charlotte, NC Houston, TX New Orleans, LA

Click here to check out the full study.