1 Texas City Is The Best In The Country For Naked Gardening

Do you enjoy gardening in nothing but your birthday suit? I'm not judging... and apparently you aren't alone.

World Naked Gardening Day is May 7th and Lawn Starter compiled a list of the best cities for naked gardening. The website states, "We compared 100 of the biggest U.S. cities based on nudist population size, legality of public nudity and toplessness, and gardener-friendliness. We also looked at weather conditions and safety."

According to the study, Austin is the best city in the entire country for naked gardening. Dallas wasn't far behind at number 16, followed by Houston at number 19.

According to Lawn Starter, here are the top 20 cities in the US for naked gardening:

Austin, TX Orlando, FL Atlanta, GA Baton Rouge, LA Tampa, FL Miami, FL Philadelphia, PA Raleigh, NC Seattle, WA Durham, NC Sacramento, CA Winston-Salem, NC Los Angelos, CA San Francisco, CA New York, NY Dallas, TX Greensboro, NC Charlotte, NC Houston, TX New Orleans, LA

Click here to check out the full study.