1 Texas Eatery Among The Best Mediterranean Restaurants In The US

The Mediterranean cuisine is globally cherished for its fresh flavors. The cuisine stems from regions in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and has spread all over the world. There are tons of great Mediterranean restaurants in the US, but only a few are among the best.

Mashed compiled a list of the country's best Mediterranean restaurants. The website states, "There are several incredible Mediterranean restaurants in the U.S. that diners can venture out to when they're seeking sun-warmed tomato juices, fire-charred bread, and meaningful celebrations. "

According to the list, one Texas eatery is among the country's best Mediterranean restaurants. March in Houston made the list as one of the best. The website explains:

"The culinary team at March periodically delves into various regions to design and curate six-course and nine-course tasting menus for diners (via Houston Culture Map). This unique approach to fine-dining earned March a spot on Esquire's list of "40 Best New Restaurants" in 2021. In January of 2022, the menu was inspired by regions in Southern Spain. A month later, March reopened with memorable culinary constructions drawn from Southern France's Occitania region."

Click here to check out the full list of the country's best Mediterranean restaurants.