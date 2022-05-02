1 Texas Eatery Among The Best Mediterranean Restaurants In The US

By Ginny Reese

May 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Mediterranean cuisine is globally cherished for its fresh flavors. The cuisine stems from regions in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and has spread all over the world. There are tons of great Mediterranean restaurants in the US, but only a few are among the best.

Mashed compiled a list of the country's best Mediterranean restaurants. The website states, "There are several incredible Mediterranean restaurants in the U.S. that diners can venture out to when they're seeking sun-warmed tomato juices, fire-charred bread, and meaningful celebrations. "

According to the list, one Texas eatery is among the country's best Mediterranean restaurants. March in Houston made the list as one of the best. The website explains:

"The culinary team at March periodically delves into various regions to design and curate six-course and nine-course tasting menus for diners (via Houston Culture Map). This unique approach to fine-dining earned March a spot on Esquire's list of "40 Best New Restaurants" in 2021. In January of 2022, the menu was inspired by regions in Southern Spain. A month later, March reopened with memorable culinary constructions drawn from Southern France's Occitania region."

Click here to check out the full list of the country's best Mediterranean restaurants.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.