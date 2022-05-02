4 Teens Arrested For Shooting BB Gun At Nashville Pedestrians

Police in Nashville have arrested four teenagers accused of using a pellet gun to shoot at pedestrians along Music City's busiest street.

On Saturday (April 30) night, officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department were flagged town by people on Broadway that reported a silver Kia was driving down the road and its occupants were shooting pellet guns at pedestrians, per FOX 17. An officer eventually spotted the car in question and initiated a traffic stop where police found two Orbeez BB guns and one real, loaded firearm.

According to an arrest affidavit, the occupants, two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, reportedly admitted to shooting a plastic BB gun at people along the road. The 18-year-olds, identified as Ian Brown and Nashaud White, were taken into custody, while the two minors were booked into juvenile court.

Following the teens' arrest, MNPD released a statement saying, "officers have no tolerance for this... We, the police department, take this behavior very seriously."

Middle Tennessee police have been dealing with reports of teens shooting at each other in a "splatter gun challenge." There have also been reports of teens shooting at others, such as when two suspects allegedly opened fire with air-soft guns inside a Tennessee restaurant. The two teens were charged with assault.