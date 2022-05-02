Cardi B Makes MET Gala Entrance With Donatella Versace

Cardi B joined the 2022 MET Gala red carpet with none other than Donatella Versace.

The "Money" rapper rolled up in a muscle car with the fashion designer and left fans speechless with her look. She donned a stunning gold dress paired with matching gold jewelry, designed by Versace, with her hair in a classic updo and a glammed-up makeup look. In an interview, Donatella called Cardi "crazy" for wearing the dress due to it being "so heavy." The dress is made up of almost a kilometer of chains and jewelry. According to the designer, "only she (Cardi) can wear it." Fans had nothing but positive reactions to the rapper's look, with one writing "the DETAILS on cardi b’s met gala dress are INSANE" and another writing that she looks "expensive."

This year's MET Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion," part 2 of last year's “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The focus is on gilded glamour and according to Vogue, "guests will be serving up their theatrical takes on white-tie dressing." The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, May 2 and the event is hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda under the guise of longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

See footage of the two below.