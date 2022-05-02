Surprise MET Gala Proposal Will Melt Your Heart

Something unexpected happened at this year's MET Gala...a couple got engaged on the red carpet!

The proposal was seen behind a handful of red carpet interviews including none other than Venus Williams. The couple in question is Laurie Cumbo, who is the Commissioner of the New York City Dept of Cultural Affairs, and Bobby Digi Olisa. An interviewer for ET (who saw the proposal go down while interviewing someone) asked Laurie if she was shocked to which she responded, "I didn't know it was gonna happen tonight, we've been talking about it." She joyfully described the proposal as a "blessing," and reflected on the times she was an intern at the MET.

This year's MET Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion," part 2 of last year's “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The focus is on gilded glamour and according to Vogue, "guests will be serving up their theatrical takes on white-tie dressing." The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, May 2 and the event is hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda under the guise of longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Watch footage of the proposal and see the couple's reaction below.