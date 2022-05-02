DaBaby Posts Video Of Alleged Assault Victim Using Racial Slur

"On today's episode of 'Let's Make DaBaby Look Like a Bad Person,' we have Gary Prager a PROUD white supremacist lying to TMZ & LAPD," the caption on top of the video says. "Not knowing that he's caught on camera."



"These are the type of people y'all validate & let assassinate DaBaby's character," he added. "Not to mention he spit in DaBaby's face. He'll tell you how he feels!"



TMZ asserted that they were not lying about the rapper being charged with felony battery following the incident. Apparently, his issues are more with Prager and the Los Angeles Police Department. The video also doesn't prove the rapper's allegation that Prager hocked a loogie in his face. However, the rest of the video is still not a good look for the plaintiff. Either way, DaBaby and Prager will be able to defend themselves in court.



The beatdown allegedly happened after Prager, who owns the property DaBaby and his crew were at, attempted to halt a music video the rapper was filming during his stay at the Airbnb last December. Prager alleged that the rapper broke the terms of their rental agreement after over 40 people were invited to the property for the video shoot. When Prager visited his property that day, he saw all the people and immediately tried to talk to the rapper about the situation.



That's when Prager was allegedly attacked by someone else in the rapper's crew. The victim claimed DaBaby halted the attack, but then swung at Prager himself and knocked the victim's tooth out. Prager has not yet responded to the video DaBaby posted.