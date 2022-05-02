Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Ukrainian Band Antytila For New Version Of '2Step'

Ed Sheeran has released a new version of his song '2Step' with a new verse from the Ukrainian band Antytila. They also released an official music video that stars the band and was also directed and produced by them. Royalties earned from streams of the official music video on YouTube will be donated to Music Saves UA, which is a non-profit fundraising project created by the Ukrainian Association of Music Events to provide immediate humanitarian help to those struggling in Ukraine.

According to NME, Antytila reached out to Sheeran earlier this year and asked if they could perform remotely at the "Concert For Ukraine." However, organizers declined saying the event is "only able to focus on the humanitarian situation." Sheeran did promise he was going to check out the band's music.