Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Ukrainian Band Antytila For New Version Of '2Step'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has released a new version of his song '2Step' with a new verse from the Ukrainian band Antytila. They also released an official music video that stars the band and was also directed and produced by them. Royalties earned from streams of the official music video on YouTube will be donated to Music Saves UA, which is a non-profit fundraising project created by the Ukrainian Association of Music Events to provide immediate humanitarian help to those struggling in Ukraine.

According to NME, Antytila reached out to Sheeran earlier this year and asked if they could perform remotely at the "Concert For Ukraine." However, organizers declined saying the event is "only able to focus on the humanitarian situation." Sheeran did promise he was going to check out the band's music.

Antytila shared a screenshot of a conversation they had with Sheeran to set up the collaboration. “I’m up for whatever man, just please keep safe,” Sheeran wrote to the group. “The video you sent was so heartbreaking, I’m so sorry all of this is happening. It’s incredible you write lyrics like that considering all that’s going on, I really appreciate it.”

The song '2Step' was initially featured on Sheeran's 2021 album = and another reworked version featuring Lil Baby was released earlier this month alongside a music video shot in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Ed Sheeran
