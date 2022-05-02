Megan Thee Stallion Honored With Her Own Day In Houston

"Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people's lives in underserved communities," Turner said. "She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian."



Meg's philanthropic efforts began before the launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation back in February. The "Flamin' Hot" rapper previously developed events that aimed to uplift women's empowerment, bring mental health awareness, promote elder care and education. She also lent a hand during the pandemic by donating proceeds from her song "Savage" to the non-profit organization Bread For Life and helped rebuild/repair homes following Winter Storm Uri last year.



In addition to everything she's done so far, Meg even surprised three students with $5,000 scholarships from her foundation just before Sunday's proclamation. Check out photos from the ceremony below.