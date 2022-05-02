Megan Thee Stallion Honored With Her Own Day In Houston
By Tony M. Centeno
May 2, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion has made history for herself and other women in Hip-Hop throughout her career so her hometown decided to give the "Sweetest Pie" rapper her own day.
According to a report KHOU 11 published on Sunday, May 1, Meg's philanthropic efforts were honored by Mayor Sylvester Turner after he proclaimed that May 2 would be forever known as Megan The Stallion Day in Houston. The date is an homage to her grandmother and her late mother's birthdays. During a special ceremony, Mayor Turner gave her the key to the city and acknowledged the rapper's accolades not just from her music career but also from her work as an advocate for her community.
Mayor Sylvester Turner officially announced that May 2nd will be known as “Megan Thee Stallion Day” in the city of Houston, Texas.— Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) May 1, 2022
Additionally, Megan was honored with the key to the city of Houston.🏅 pic.twitter.com/NtZiOO80wM
"Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people's lives in underserved communities," Turner said. "She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian."
Meg's philanthropic efforts began before the launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation back in February. The "Flamin' Hot" rapper previously developed events that aimed to uplift women's empowerment, bring mental health awareness, promote elder care and education. She also lent a hand during the pandemic by donating proceeds from her song "Savage" to the non-profit organization Bread For Life and helped rebuild/repair homes following Winter Storm Uri last year.
In addition to everything she's done so far, Meg even surprised three students with $5,000 scholarships from her foundation just before Sunday's proclamation. Check out photos from the ceremony below.