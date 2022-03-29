22 Trendsetting Women Who’ve Impacted Hip-Hop Forever

There was a time when women weren't properly represented in Hip-Hop. After Sharon Green a.k.a. MC Sha-Rock first broke out on the scene in the late 1970s, plenty of women followed her lead and infiltrated the rap space and cemented their place in music history. Innovators like The Lady of Rage, Yo-Yo, JJ Fad, Monie Love, Jean Grae, Rah Digga, Charli Baltimore and Angie Martinez have all broken the mold of the average expectation of a MC. They would go on to inspire generations of female lyricists.

Over the years, the world has bared witness to the rise of multiple women who've left their mark on Hip-hop culture. These icons have paved the way for prominent women who've come up in Hip-Hop like Dej Loaf, Snow Tha Product, Azealia Banks, Iggy Azalea, and even the late Magnolia Shorty. They've served as inspiration for women who are currently rising within the ranks of the rap game Che Noir, Leikeli47, Atlanta’s Omeretta The Great, New York City’s DreamDoll, Detroit's Kash Doll, Tierra Whack, Saweetie, Latto, Flo Milli, Rico Nasty, Dreezy, Shenseea, BIA, Doja Cat and even TDE’s latest signee Doechii are all destined to live up to the women who came before them.

In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re uplifting 22 groundbreaking women, both veterans and today's stars, who’ve impacted Hip-Hop since the genre’s inception nearly 50 years ago. By "impact," we mean fierce ladies who became pioneers of rap in their cities, independent women who changed the game with their lyrics or creative directions, and talented artists who've made history in Hip-Hop and the music industry as a whole.

Roxanne Shanté