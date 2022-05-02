North Carolina Man Scores Huge Lottery Jackpot: 'I'm Feeling Just Skippy'

A man in North Carolina is feeling "skippy" after hitting a huge jackpot that he said will help out him and his girlfriend.

Barry King, of Tarboro, recently purchased a $5 Blizzard Bingo Fast Play ticket from the Food Lion on Western Boulevard. It wasn't until he got home, however, that the 73-year-old Edgecombe County man found out that he actually won. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, he passed the lucky ticket onto his girlfriend so she could check the numbers, ultimately discovering that it hit the $133,510 jackpot.

"All of a sudden she yelled, 'I got all the numbers, I got all the numbers,'" King recalled. "I didn't believe her so I checked it too."

After he looked over the winning ticket, he couldn't believe his luck.

"I'm feeling just skippy right now," he said.

King claimed his prize on Friday (April 29), bringing home a total of $94,807 after state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to buy a new car and use some of the money to pay bills.

"We are both so happy," he said. "This is really going to help us."