Pooh Shiesty Receives Update On Life After Prison Sentence
By Tony M. Centeno
May 2, 2022
Pooh Shiesty has already learned his fate while he's behind bars, but now we know what will happen to him once he completes his prison sentence.
According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, May 1, the Shiesty Season rapper will remain on supervised release for three years once he's done serving out the remainder of his 63-month sentence. Shiesty's sentencing documents also confirm that there will be plenty of rules attached to his supervised release which includes not associating with his co-defendants or the gang members he once had contact with. He will also be subject to searches of his residence by his parole officer.
The court documents also state that Shiesty will have to complete a drug and alcohol treatment program. The rapper pleaded guilty to a firearm conspiracy charge at the beginning of this year after he was accused of shooting a drug dealer following a deal gone wrong. The treatment program may be one of the more easy parts of his supervised release since he previously boasted about his sobriety.
“My skin glowing since I been sober can’t go back to sipping lean," the rapper said in a social media post. "My mindset got different, I’m in prison before I’m sentenced they don’t even kno the life det I’m Living Dey trynna paint the pic of a menace… FreeTheBiggest.”
Despite his five-year prison bid, Pooh Shiesty's music career has yet to falter. The 22-year-old rapper followed through with his promise to deliver new music by dropping a music video to "Gone MIA" and releasing his latest project Shiesty Season: Certified. The project features 10 fresh tracks including new collaborations with Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Lil Durk, Big Scarr, 42 Dugg, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, BIG30 and more.