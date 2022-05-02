Pooh Shiesty Receives Update On Life After Prison Sentence

Pooh Shiesty has already learned his fate while he's behind bars, but now we know what will happen to him once he completes his prison sentence.



According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, May 1, the Shiesty Season rapper will remain on supervised release for three years once he's done serving out the remainder of his 63-month sentence. Shiesty's sentencing documents also confirm that there will be plenty of rules attached to his supervised release which includes not associating with his co-defendants or the gang members he once had contact with. He will also be subject to searches of his residence by his parole officer.