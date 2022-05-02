Rod Wave Reportedly Arrested For Battery By Strangulation

This isn't Rod Wave's first run-in with the law. The "Chip On My Shoulder" rapper was first arrested as a teenager back in 2014 in connection to a burglary. After that case was dropped, Wave was arrested back in 2016 when he was caught with a pellet gun in his backpack after he took a photo with the weapon and caused his school to go on lock down. He was only given probation for the misdemeanor charge. Then in 2018, Rod Wave was reportedly arrested again for carrying a concealed weapon but did not serve any significant jail time.



The arrest comes a few weeks after Rod Wave gave away $25,000 worth of gas to residents in his hometown. Wave announced his plans for the gas giveaway after he spent over $100 on gas to fill up his own vehicle.



"Gas high as f**k,” he said. “Ay, St. Petersburg, Florida, St. Pete, 727 — giving away free gas April 9 at the Sunoco on 34th right before you get on the bridge. April 9, I’m giving away $25,000 in free gas. So April 9, 12 o’clock, pull up and get you a free full tank.”



At the moment, Rod Wave is currently in police custody.