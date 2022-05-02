The Kardashians Win Defamation Lawsuit Over Blac Chyna

The verdict is in and the jury has sided with the Kardashians in a legal battle with Blac Chyna who sued them for defamation. The family was not present while the verdict was read. According to TMZ, the clerk asked their lawyer where they were the attorney informed them they were all in New York, "at some gala." Their lawyer was clearly referring to the 2022 Met Gala.

Their victory comes after a weeks-long legal battle over the $100 million lawsuit Blac Chyna filed back in 2017, which accused the Kardashians of defaming her and conspiring to ruin her career by getting her reality show with Rob Kardashian canceled. Throughout the case, many bombshells were dropped during the family's testimonies including claims that Chyna threatened to kill Rob by holding a gun to his head and also hitting him with a metal rod. Chyna testified that she was joking when she pointed the firearm at his temple and wrapped a cord around him. Kylie also testified that Chyna attacked Tyga with a knife.

According to TMZ, almost all of the Kardashians took the stand at some point throughout the case including Kris, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Rob, and Kris's boyfriend, Corey Gamble.