Kim Kardashian Cleared Of Wrongdoing In Blac Chyna Defamation Case

White's team needed to prove that each defendant had a "responsible part" in defaming her. Overall, White has accused the Kardashian family - Kim, Khloe, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner - of using their influence to cancel her E! reality show with her ex Rob. Although she's cleared of the defamation charge, Kim isn't completely vindicated just yet. She still faces an allegation that she was reportedly involved with an intentional interference with a contract.



White is reportedly seeking up to $109,635,021 in economic damages and $36,000,000 in general damages for emotional distress, which totals out to $145 million. The Kardashian-Jenner family's lawyer recently made an attempt to dismiss the entire case. Attorney Michael Rhodes asserted that the claims were bogus before and hasn't offered up any other incriminating evidence to support them.



“Before trial began, these claims were absurd,” Rhodes told the judge earlier this week. "Now that Plaintiff has testified in her entirety, and has no additional testimony or evidence to offer on her damages, Defendants respectfully submit that entering such an instruction would be a vastly inadequate remedy.”



The jury is currently deliberating on other defendants in the case and should have a verdict soon.