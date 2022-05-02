To help celebrate Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday, Kate Middleton and Prince William (who just celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary) have released new photos of their daughter. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her seventh birthday tomorrow," the couple said in a statement on Sunday, May 1. According to People Royals, the adorable portraits were taken by Kate herself in Norfolk this weekend.

Now 7-year-old Charlotte looks ecstatic as she poses in a beautiful field of bluebells near the family's country home, Anmer Hall. In one photo she is lovingly hugging the new family dog. They adopted a cocker spaniel from a litter raised by Kate's brother James Middleton in late 2020 following the death of their beloved dog Lupo.