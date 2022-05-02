These Popular Baby Names Are Inspired By Chicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were not the first to name their child after the Windy City. There are a handful of names that signify history, attractions and culture unique to Chicago. For those that prefer to name their children after locations; Chicago offers an abundance of options. According to a list compiled by Tiny Beans, some of the most well-known names in the country align with Chicago attractions.

Here is what Tiny Beans had to say about the most popular Chicago-inspired baby names:

"Like the city we hail from, Chicagoans have grit, a play-hard, work-hard attitude. We know ketchup has zero business on a hot dog, distance is always measured in minutes, our favorite football teams are da Bears and anyone who crushes the Packers, we have deep-rooted, generational Cubs or White Sox allegiances. (Go Cubbies!) Smalltalk centers around weather, as we stubbornly grind our way through all four seasons, sometimes in the same day. We’re a proud people. So, it’s a logical leap to stamp our kid with a name derived from our streets, athletes, politicians and landmarks."

Some of the most popular Chicago baby names are Al, Benny, Chicago, Grant, Ida, Rose, Logan, Walt and Willis.

