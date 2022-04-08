These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Kentucky

There are millions of babies born every year in the United States. And all of those millions of babies have unique names that are special to them. However, some names are far more popular than others.

Stacker compiled a list of each state's most popular baby names using data from the Social Security Administration.

According to the website, the most popular baby boy name in Kentucky is Liam. The name has a German origin and means "protection." 271 baby boys were named Liam, followed closely by William with 244.

The most popular baby girl name in Kentucky was Amelia. 240 baby girls were named Amelia, followed by Olivia in second place with 218.

The top 10 boy names in Kentucky are:

Liam William Oliver Elijah James Noah Lincoln Levi Hudson Jackson

The top 10 girl names in Kentucky are:

Amelia Olivia Ava Emma Harper Charlotte Isabella Paisley Sophia Evelyn

