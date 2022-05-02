This Is The Cheapest Seattle Home On The Market

The housing market is full of interesting listings and jaw-dropping finds. There are some affordable homes that are definitely worth checking out. We checked Zillow to see what's available for the cheapest rates in the Seattle, Washington area. After filtering from the lowest prices, a 162-square-foot houseboat takes the top spot!

Located at 2401 N Northlake Way, this vessel comes with one bedroom and one bathroom. The photo gallery really shows off how well you can dress up the space and make use of its quaint amenities. It's only selling for 154,950, too!

Here's how the listing describes the water-bound home:

"Have you been dreaming of the ultimate lake living experience? Well now is the perfect time to take advantage! The C-Pearl is ready for its new Captain, just in time for summer! Live aboard this perfect condo alternative or use as your own personal getaway on Seattle's beautiful Lake Union. A stroll through Gas Works Park on your way to morning coffee/breakfast at Stone Way Cafe. Enjoy an evening pint at Fremont Brewing Company or other close by restaurants, bars and amenities Fremont and Wallingford have to offer. This vessel is sold fully furnished + 2 paddle boards. On site amenities include showers, restrooms & boat launch... Welcome aboard the Seattle Marina!"

Click HERE to check out the full listing and photo gallery.