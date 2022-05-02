This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Michigan

If you have always wanted to travel to Europe and never found the time; a quick trip to Frankenmuth located in central Michigan will give you a similar experience.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the most iconic restaurant in Michigan in the Bavarian Inn. The Frankenmuth location is modeled after a German village and sits next to a popular Christmas store that is open all year round. The staff wear dirndls and lederhosen and guests come far and wide to try the beer cheese dip and larger-than-life fried chicken platter.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the Bavarian Inn:

"Like the long road to Wall Drug in South Dakota, signs for the German-modeled town of Frankenmuth can be spotted with alarming frequency for about 1,000 miles before you reach it. Mostly for Bronner’s, the largest 365-day Christmas store. But the real draw is the Bavarian Inn, a magical place where buxom, dirndl-clad waitresses serve up gigantic, all-you-can-eat fried chicken (and mashed potatoes, soup, bread, and, ugh, veggies) to folks who travel from all corners of the region for a taste. Yes, it's pretty corny inside the massive faux-German compound; especially when the polka bands get down. But damned if it isn't an institution. And giant beers make it all the more surreal."

