This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Wisconsin

According to a list of the best waffles in each state compiled by the Food Network, the best waffles in Wisconsin can be found at Belgiis Waffle Bar. Located off of Broadway in the Wisconsin Dells, this one-stop brunch shop is known for its waffle tower. Their most popular menu item features a stack of locally sourced eggs, sausages and waffles intermixed into a towering sandwich. Guests can enjoy breakfast and brunch on the patio from 9:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m Monday to Saturday.

Here is what the Food Network had to say about Belgiis Waffle Bar famous waffles:

"Growing up, Mason Rudarmel was a self-proclaimed Eggo kid. He took his love of the toaster pastry to new heights with the opening of Belgiis, where from-scratch waffles hold savory and sweet fillings. Rudarmel's take on a breakfast sandwich is the restaurant's trademark, a towering stack of aged Wisconsin cheddar, cage-free eggs, smoked bacon or sausage, maple syrup and a spicy red pepper aioli."

