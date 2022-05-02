This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Missouri

The search for the best Kansas City BBQ is over! This popular establishment revolutionized the process of cooking beef and it shows.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the most famous restaurant in Missouri is Arthur Bryant's. Customers come from all around to sample the popular slow-cooked brisket and fries.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Arthur Bryant's:

"Kansas City BBQ didn't get its start at Arthur Bryant's, but it's as close as you're gonna get to the original. Charlie and Arthur Bryant learned from Henry Perry, the originator of the style, in the '20s, and the brothers took over his operation in 1940. Since 1958, Arthur's Brooklyn Ave location -- he bought the whole shebang from his brother in '46 -- has been a temple of slow-cooked meats. Whether it's the beef and fries (12oz of slow-cooked beef brisket on a sandwich with fresh-cut fries), pulled pork, or burnt ends, you've gotta cover it in that original sauce, which hasn't changed since Arthur made it himself way back when. Its popularity continues to this day, with presidents from Truman to Obama stopping in for a bite, and ravenous KC sports fans mobbing the place on Royals and Chiefs game days."

For more of the most famous restaurants visit HERE.