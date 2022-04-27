Texas Is Getting A New H-E-B Complete With A 2-Story BBQ Restaurant

By Dani Medina

April 27, 2022

Photo: H-E-B

Soon, grocery shoppers will be able to buy their food and eat it too when a new H-E-B location rolls into Texas.

The H-E-B location on Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels is getting a complete remodel, complete with a first-ever two-story barbecue restaurant and home department debut, according to FOX 7. The former H-E-B closed earlier this week, the company said in a press release. A grand opening date for the new store has not yet been announced.

The new 122,000-square-foot location will be the first in the company to feature a two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant and Home by H-E-B department, the company said in a press release. The store is also getting a re-vamped curbside pick-up area, more self-checkout stations, a full-service pharmacy and a meal planning department, among other features.

"We are thrilled to bring a new H-E-B store to New Braunfels, which introduces our customers to some exciting features and departments that are firsts for our company. With an enhanced in-store experience and commitment to top-quality service and selection, this new store is tailored to serve the needs of this growing community and provide our customers with the best we have to offer," H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Julie Bedingfield said in a press release.

Not only will this new H-E-B bring exciting new features, but it will also bring about 150 new job positions. To celebrate the grand opening, H-E-B is also donating $10,000 each to McKenna Children's Museum and Communities in Schools South Central Texas.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.