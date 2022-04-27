Texas Is Getting A New H-E-B Complete With A 2-Story BBQ Restaurant

Soon, grocery shoppers will be able to buy their food and eat it too when a new H-E-B location rolls into Texas.

The H-E-B location on Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels is getting a complete remodel, complete with a first-ever two-story barbecue restaurant and home department debut, according to FOX 7. The former H-E-B closed earlier this week, the company said in a press release. A grand opening date for the new store has not yet been announced.

The new 122,000-square-foot location will be the first in the company to feature a two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant and Home by H-E-B department, the company said in a press release. The store is also getting a re-vamped curbside pick-up area, more self-checkout stations, a full-service pharmacy and a meal planning department, among other features.

"We are thrilled to bring a new H-E-B store to New Braunfels, which introduces our customers to some exciting features and departments that are firsts for our company. With an enhanced in-store experience and commitment to top-quality service and selection, this new store is tailored to serve the needs of this growing community and provide our customers with the best we have to offer," H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Julie Bedingfield said in a press release.

Not only will this new H-E-B bring exciting new features, but it will also bring about 150 new job positions. To celebrate the grand opening, H-E-B is also donating $10,000 each to McKenna Children's Museum and Communities in Schools South Central Texas.