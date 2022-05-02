This Minnesota Brewery Serves Butterbeer On National Harry Potter Day

In the Harry Potter series, patrons order a delicious mug of butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks Inn in Hogsmeade, but in Minnesota; you can find it at Under Pressure Brewing Company in Golden Valley. According to OnlyInYourState, this Minnesota brewery serves butterbeer year-round.

Under Pressure Brewing Company might be the closest thing in the Midwest to Hogwarts; serving up a tall glass of butterbeer topped with whipped cream and butterscotch. The brewery is known for this magical drink, as well as a menu full of uniquely crafted drinks and sharable appetizers.

Here is what OnlyInYourState had to say about Under Pressure Brewing Company.

"You may have thought that butterbeer was only a drink that you could find in a movie or book. But you can actually buy it in person, and not just at theme parks. There’s a place right here in Minnesota that serves up refreshing and delicious butterbeer in a fun environment. Head to Golden Valley to check out Under Pressure Brewing Company, where you’ll find butterbeer and many other great drinks. Inside, the brewery has a comfortable vibe with plenty of seating. Many gather for special events, such as trivia, food trucks, and more. There's always something going on at Under Pressure."

