This Restaurant Has The Best Soup In Tennessee

Whether you want to warm up on a cool day or simply enjoy a hearty, comforting meal, nothing quite compares to digging into a bowl of your favorite soup. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best soup in each state, using reviews found on Yelp. According to the site:

"Enjoyed in a cup or in a bowl, at home or out on the go, soup is one of the few versatile dishes that tastes magnificent no matter what the setting. ... Even though nothing is quite like simmering your own soup at home, we came up with a list of places where you can either order in (or enjoy out) a delicious bowl of soup."

So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best soup in the state?

Mas Tacos Por Favor

As the name suggests, Mas Tacos, located in Nashville, serves up incredible tacos and authentic Mexican fare, including many diners' favorite chicken tortilla soup. Mas Tacos Por Favor is located at 732 McFerrin Avenue in Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best soup in Tennessee:

"Patrons of Mas Tacos Por Favor in Tennessee are pretty adamant about this neighborhood Mexican restaurant having the best soup around. For instance, one Yelp reviewer jokingly stated, 'Best damn tortilla soup EVER. I will fight any naysayers in the American gladiator symposium. Thank you.', while another animatedly advised, 'Order the Chicken Tortilla Soup. If you get nothing else from the reviews listed, ORDER THE CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP!'"

Check out the full list here.