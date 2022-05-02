This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles In Georgia

Instead of bacon and collard greens, how about a side of jazz with a moonshine cocktail? This popular Georgia establishment has built a reputation over the years that encompasses everything soul. Their famous chicken and waffles are flavored with a special seasoning that is signature to the restaurant. Complete with some delicious maple syrup; this southern staple is bucket list material!

According to a list compiled by The Delite, the best chicken and waffles in Georgia are served at Sweet Georgia's Juke Joint. This unique and lively eatery doubles as a live music venue. It is so popular that there are three locations throughout the state. Sweet Georgia's Juke Joint embodies southern culture and ties fragments of history into each location. Both the music and menu represent timeless Georgia charm.

Here is what The Delite had to say about Sweet Georgia's Juke Joint chicken and waffles:

"Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint is one part music venue and one part chicken and waffle destination. The restaurant blends its signature chicken and waffles into Atlanta’s vivacious music scene. What could be better than biting into a fluffy waffle – and then some crispy chicken – while catching some live jazz?"

For more of the best chicken and waffles around the country visit HERE.