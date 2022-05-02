Watch Anderson .Paak Dance His Way Into The 2022 Met Gala
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 3, 2022
Anderson .Paak is bringing his joyful antics to the 2022 Met Gala. The musician was seen showing off some serious dance moves as he stepped out in a beautiful embroidered coat by Gucci. In a red carpet interview with Variety, .Paak described his look saying, "It's giving very East London," in his best British accent. "I used to shop at Burlington Coat Factory, now I’m Gucci from head to toe. Gucci down to the socks!” he continued.
Andyyy @AndersonPaak poppin in at the met gala 😂😂 #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/SdHXgq40Fw— Paige Adamski (@PaigeAdamski1) May 2, 2022
.Paak is notably missing the second half of his Grammy-winning musical project Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars. Earlier this year, the pair did a clean sweep at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, winning every award they were nominated for including Best R&B Performance and Record of the Year. The duo is also getting ready to jump into their highly-anticipated Las Vegas Residency which kicks off May 4 at Park MGM.
Anderson .Paak describes his #MetGala look: “It’s giving very East London. I used to shop at Burlington Coat Factory, now I’m Gucci from head to toe. Gucci down to the socks!” https://t.co/2kVWwK9Yn6 pic.twitter.com/l2Xv7XBlQz— Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022
This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" which serves as part two to last year's theme "A Lexicon of Fashion." The coveted invitation from Anna Wintour included an emphasis on Gilded Glamour, white-tie, which channels the time period between 1870 to 1890. The A-List attendees were asked, "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York." During this time, fashion for those in high society was all about excess. With the newly invented technology like electric and steam-powered looms, the fabric became easier and cheaper to produce. We love Anderson .Paak for truly committing to the theme from head to toe Gucci, to his accent for the night!
