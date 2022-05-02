Watch Anderson .Paak Dance His Way Into The 2022 Met Gala

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" which serves as part two to last year's theme "A Lexicon of Fashion." The coveted invitation from Anna Wintour included an emphasis on Gilded Glamour, white-tie, which channels the time period between 1870 to 1890. The A-List attendees were asked, "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York." During this time, fashion for those in high society was all about excess. With the newly invented technology like electric and steam-powered looms, the fabric became easier and cheaper to produce. We love Anderson .Paak for truly committing to the theme from head to toe Gucci, to his accent for the night!