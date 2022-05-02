WATCH: Florida Alligator Chomps On GoPro In Scary Video
By Zuri Anderson
May 2, 2022
An alligator got up close and personal with a Florida photographer's GoPro, leading to a fascinating if not scary video.
The footage shows the hungry reptile nudging Bobby Wummer's camera with its snout before it opens up wide. The gator goes for the GoPro a second time and ends up biting it, giving the photographer a clear view of its gaping mouth.
Wummer explained in a Facebook post that he used a stick to hold his GoPro over the water, making it appear that he was in the water.
"The backstory is: never put your GoPro on a stick and try to get a close-up video of an alligator," he wrote. "As I dangled the GoPro over the water to entice the gator to come closer and closer, I didn’t know that he would come that close so fast!"
Alligators are very quick!
I went to 2022 Gators 🐊 gone wild and almost had my Go Pro Stolen! And the backstory is: never put your GoPro on a stick and try to get a close-up video of an alligator 🐊. As I dangled the GoPro over the water to entice the gator to come closer and closer. I didn’t know that he would come that close so fast! I was actually above the gator with a GoPro on a stick at a different angle so it made it look like I was actually in the water. I was not able to pull the camera 🎥 away fast enough and the alligator grabbed it. At which point I did not fight or play tug of war with the gator. I allowed him to just let it go as he knew it was not food. #gator #alligator #alligators #attack #animalattack #video #naturelovers #natureiscrazy #wild #wildvideos #animalkingdom #whenanimalsattack #natureshot #natgeoyourshot #natgeo #natgeowild #wildoutdoors #wildlife_loop #wildlifeonearth #animalplanet #animalelite #videographer #videoofthedayPosted by Bobby Wummer Photography on Saturday, March 5, 2022
The alligator noticed up the "food" didn't taste too good and released the camera, which sustained minor damage, according to WPLG.
"I was not able to pull the camera away fast enough and the alligator grabbed it," Wummer says. "At which point I did not fight or play tug of war with the gator. I allowed him to just let it go as he knew it was not food."