WATCH: Florida Alligator Chomps On GoPro In Scary Video

An alligator got up close and personal with a Florida photographer's GoPro, leading to a fascinating if not scary video.

The footage shows the hungry reptile nudging Bobby Wummer's camera with its snout before it opens up wide. The gator goes for the GoPro a second time and ends up biting it, giving the photographer a clear view of its gaping mouth.

Wummer explained in a Facebook post that he used a stick to hold his GoPro over the water, making it appear that he was in the water.

"The backstory is: never put your GoPro on a stick and try to get a close-up video of an alligator," he wrote. "As I dangled the GoPro over the water to entice the gator to come closer and closer, I didn’t know that he would come that close so fast!"