2-Year-Old Texas Child Attacked By Coyote While Sitting On Front Porch

A two-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after being attacked by a coyote in front of their home in Dallas, Texas.

Police responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (May 3), according to WFAA. Officers learned a child was attacked while sitting on the front porch.

An officer said he saw a coyote near a park on Royalpine Drive — the same street where the child's home is — and shot it before it ran into the woods. It's unclear if the coyote was hit by the bullet.

Nearby is White Rock Elementary, where a Richardson ISD representative told WFAA students are being kept inside the building for the day. If the coyote is not found by the end of the school day, students who walk home are asked to have a parent pick them up or accompany them on their walk home.

The Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Game Warden warn all residents in the area to be on high alert as the animal is extremely dangerous.

If you come across the coyote, call 911 immediately.