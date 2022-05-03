Texas Woman Slapped By Alligator On Front Porch

A Texas woman was greeted by an 8-foot-long visitor upon getting home from an out-of-town trip.

Jody White and Tami Tanner of Humble shared their horrifying experience with an unwelcome alligator with KHOU.

"We pulled up in front of the house here and when my girlfriend got out, she went to go unlock the door and open the garage door to put my boat in, well there was an alligator on the front porch and he slapped her with a tail," White said.

Tanner said she thought she heard something. "I looked out of the side of my eye and all I could see was his mouth and it was open. And he was hissing. So I sort of just stopped for a second, ‘No this isn’t real, no this isn’t real.’ And I was going to turn and run, and when I did he popped me on my left knee with his tail. And I fell right there. When my boyfriend saw me, he jumped right out with the gun," she told KHOU.

White said he thought somebody was on the property when his girlfriend let out a loud scream. "When she first hollered, I thought somebody was behind the brick wall there. So I come running up and it was an alligator and he made a loud roar and I picked her up and drug her out here back to the truck and I called the police and game warden," he said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife was called to the house in the 19700 block of Bolton Bridge Lane to relocate the alligator. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 shared photos of the huge gator on Facebook.

Tami was taken to the hospital to get checked out, but is expected to be OK.