Cardi B Feels Like She's 'Cursed With Fame' Amid Met Gala After Party Drama
By Tony M. Centeno
May 3, 2022
Cardi B has previously said that being famous is "kinda boring," but now the Grammy award-winning rapper says she hates it.
In an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, May 3, Bardi admits that she's really not a fan of being famous. In fact, the "Up" rapper feels like she was "cursed with fame." The mother of two also wished that she could go back to her old life before she blew up in 2016.
"I really hate it," Cardi begins. "Let me tell ya something, if you ever wish to be rich and famous, don't wish to be famous, wish to be rich. Y'all seen me these couple of days right? You see that I been partying, going to the club with my n***a and everything. Y'all see that I been in a good mood. Once I step out, once I start doing anything that will go on social media, it's always bad. I'm so sick of it. I hate it."
"Why me?" Cardi continued. "I feel like God cursed me with, deadass. Dead-f**king-ass. God really cursed me with fame because fame is just like... oh god ugh I hate it here. If I could click my f**king feet three times and go back to fucking 2013 when I was just a regular b***h, dancing and making money every single night that where I wanna be. That's when I was me, not even 2016 -- that's when I was me. This whole go-by-the-books stuff, gotta watch what you say, gotta watch what you do, this is not me bro. This is ridiculous. I don't even understand how I always get in trouble. I feel like I'm always in trouble. I feel like I'm a celebrity that always be in the principle's office bro.
Cardi B opened up about her feelings hours after numerous videos from Playboy’s The Boom Boom After Party hit the Internet. In one video, she was seen making a toast to all the attendees which included a joke with a snorting hand gesture that apparently didn't go over too well for some people.
Prior to her rant, she also addressed the rumor that Billie Eilish had called her "weird." Cardi shared her voice notes via Instagram from the "Bad Guy" singer, which said she called other people "weird" for taking pictures of Cardi's butt. See the full rant here and watch the videos from the Meta Gala after party below.
I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my fuckin baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess? pic.twitter.com/cyph1XbmE2— Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 3, 2022
billie called cardi weird she's so motherpic.twitter.com/6jSlP2pgTl— dan (@repshours) May 3, 2022