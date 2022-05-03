Deandre Hopkins Addresses 6-Game Suspension

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins addressed his six-game suspension in a statement shared on his verified social media accounts Monday (May 3) night.

"In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs," Hopkins said. "To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked.

"I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could've happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn't careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down.

"I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it."