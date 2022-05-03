Did You Know These Pets Are Banned In Arizona?

By Ginny Reese

May 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

No matter how cute or "cool" they are, some exotic pets are banned from being owned in Arizona.

Owning exotic pets isn't a new concept, people have had out-of-the-ordinary companions for many years. But now, people are taking it to new extremes, especially as binge-worthy shows such as "Joe Exotic" have remained popular among audiences.

Stacker compiled a list of which pets are banned in each state. The website states, "Some states have exceptions or require owners to obtain permits for particular animals, while a handful of states have no specific requirements for owning wild animals as pets."

So just what animals are you not allowed to own?

Here is a list of the seven pets that are banned in Arizona:

  • Jaguars
  • Non-Domestic Canines
  • Non-Domestic Felines
  • Alligators
  • Crocodiles
  • Cobras
  • Vipers

The website explains:

"Don’t bring your jaguar to Arizona—the species is banned in the state, though Arizona does allow residents to own certain wild animals as pets as long as they obtain special licenses and permits."

To see what animals are banned in other states, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.