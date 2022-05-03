Did You Know These Pets Are Banned In Arizona?

No matter how cute or "cool" they are, some exotic pets are banned from being owned in Arizona.

Owning exotic pets isn't a new concept, people have had out-of-the-ordinary companions for many years. But now, people are taking it to new extremes, especially as binge-worthy shows such as "Joe Exotic" have remained popular among audiences.

Stacker compiled a list of which pets are banned in each state. The website states, "Some states have exceptions or require owners to obtain permits for particular animals, while a handful of states have no specific requirements for owning wild animals as pets."

So just what animals are you not allowed to own?

Here is a list of the seven pets that are banned in Arizona:

Jaguars

Non-Domestic Canines

Non-Domestic Felines

Alligators

Crocodiles

Cobras

Vipers

The website explains:

"Don’t bring your jaguar to Arizona—the species is banned in the state, though Arizona does allow residents to own certain wild animals as pets as long as they obtain special licenses and permits."

