Did You Know These Pets Are Banned In Texas?

No matter how cute or "cool" they are, some exotic pets are banned from being owned in Texas.

Owning exotic pets isn't a new concept, people have had out-of-the-ordinary companions for many years. But now, people are taking it to new extremes, especially as binge-worthy shows such as "Joe Exotic" have remained popular among audiences.

Stacker compiled a list of which pets are banned in each state. The website states, "Some states have exceptions or require owners to obtain permits for particular animals, while a handful of states have no specific requirements for owning wild animals as pets."

So just what animals are you not allowed to own?

Here is a list of the seven pets that are banned in Texas:

lion

tiger

ocelot

cougar

leopard

cheetah

jaguar

chimpanzee

orangutan

The website explains:

"Texas requires a certificate of registration to own what it considers dangerous wild animals. If an animal attacks a human, the owner must notify the registration agency within 48 hours—and if it escapes, immediately."

To see what animals are banned in other states, click here.