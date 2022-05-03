Did You Know These Pets Are Banned In Texas?

By Ginny Reese

May 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

No matter how cute or "cool" they are, some exotic pets are banned from being owned in Texas.

Owning exotic pets isn't a new concept, people have had out-of-the-ordinary companions for many years. But now, people are taking it to new extremes, especially as binge-worthy shows such as "Joe Exotic" have remained popular among audiences.

Stacker compiled a list of which pets are banned in each state. The website states, "Some states have exceptions or require owners to obtain permits for particular animals, while a handful of states have no specific requirements for owning wild animals as pets."

So just what animals are you not allowed to own?

Here is a list of the seven pets that are banned in Texas:

  • lion
  • tiger
  • ocelot
  • cougar
  • leopard
  • cheetah
  • jaguar
  • chimpanzee
  • orangutan

The website explains:

"Texas requires a certificate of registration to own what it considers dangerous wild animals. If an animal attacks a human, the owner must notify the registration agency within 48 hours—and if it escapes, immediately."

To see what animals are banned in other states, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.